Oppo says new devices withstand load shedding Inbox

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has announced the launch of the latest additions to its A series phone range in South Africa.

The new mid- tier A57, A57s and A77 5G are available for R4 499 (US$274), R5 499 and R8 999 on cash respectively.

They can be purchased on contract for R269, R329 and R499 per month.

OPPO, the Chinese consumer electronics and mobile communications company, said with 5000mAh batteries the new A-Series phones can “easily” withstand the daily disruptions load-shedding is causing in South Africa.

“The reality is that, with the lack of a dependable and consistent electricity supply, and the exhaustive cost of other power solutions, consumers need a device that goes further, for longer, and can get back up and running quickly.”

According to the company, built-in 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging capabilities enable 50 percent battery charges in 30 minutes and full charges over an hour.

OPPO said within the context of the challenging economic times it was offering affordable devices “offering incredible levels of tech for their respective prices.”

“These provide a solid, functional yet hi-tech solution to consumers navigating work and life, enabling them to operate whether working from home or from the office.”

Among specs of the OPPO A77 5G is 108MP Upscaling Dual Camera.

The A57 and A57s have 13MP and ultra-high resolution 50MP cameras respectively.

– CAJ News