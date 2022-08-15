China, Mozambique aim to strengthen military ties

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – CHINA and Mozambique are exploring ways to deepen military cooperation.

This was part of discussions of a meeting between Ambassador Wang Hejun and Mozambican Defense Minister, Cristóvão Artur Chume.

Hejun said China was also willing to continue to work with Mozambique to intensify strategic communication, strengthen equipment and technical cooperation as well as expanding exchanges in professional fields.

This is aimed at promoting the deepening and practical cooperation between the two countries’ military, and constantly enrich the comprehensive strategy of China and Mozambique ties.

Chume said Mozambique attached great importance to the development of military cooperation between the two countries.

“Mozambique is willing to continue to strengthen solidarity and coordination with China to make positive contributions to the development of Mozambique-China bilateral relations,” he said.

The military cooperation would be a boost to Mozambique’s battle against insurgents in the north.

In another development, the Chinese Embassy in Mozambique has officially launched its Facebook account.

This is to further strengthen the communication between the embassy and Chinese citizens in Mozambique as well as locals.

The embassy hailed the platform as a bridge to enhance the friendship between the two nations.

– CAJ News