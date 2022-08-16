Africa bound grain shipped from Ukraine

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

Executive Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE first maritime shipment of Ukrainian wheat grain set for humanitarian operations in Africa has left Ukraine.

This is a breakthrough in efforts to get much-needed Ukrainian grain out of the conflict-hit country, back into global markets, and to countries worst affected by the global food crisis.

The shipment of 23 000 metric tons of wheat grain will go to the World Food Programme’s (WFP’s) humanitarian response in the Horn of Africa where the threat of famine is escalating.

“Getting the Black Sea Ports open is the single most important thing we can do right now to help the world’s hungry,” said WFP Executive Director, David Beasley.

“It will take more than grain ships out of Ukraine to stop world hunger, but with Ukrainian grain back on global markets we have a chance to stop this global food crisis from spiraling even further,” Beasley said.

East Africa is among the regions worst afflicted by food crises.

Globally, a record 345 million people in 82 countries are now facing acute food insecurity.

Up to 50 million people in 45 countries are right on the edge of famine and risk being tipped over without humanitarian support.

– CAJ News