SADC summit opens in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government has opened in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The two-day summit ending on Thursday is held under the theme, “Promoting industrialisation through, agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, and regional value chains for inclusive and resilient economic growth.”

This is a commitment to strengthen implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030.

It seeks to further deepen Southern Africa regional integration and foster development in support to the pillar for Industrial Development and Market Integration.

Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, outgoing chairperson and President of Malawi, implored the promotion of macroeconomic stability, investment in human capital development and support towards peace and security.

“SADC must create opportunities for people,” Chakwera said as he delivered keynote address at 42nd summit.

Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President of DRC, is the incoming chairperson.

The SADC summit is also expected to discuss the insurgency in Mozambique, political crisis in Eswatini and food insecurity in the 16-nation bloc.

The Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation tackles the first two.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the outgoing chair of that organ.

“I wish the incoming chair, (Namibia) President (Hage) Geingob, well as he assumes this new responsibility,” said Elias Magosi, SADC Executive Secretary.

– CAJ News