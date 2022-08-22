Youth employment programme changing lives

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Presidential Employment Stimulus, the largest youth employment intervention in South Africa’s history, has to date reached close to 1 million participants.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the impact of the initiative, singling out the school assistant programme.

At the end of August, the second cohort of 245 000 young people will finish their ten-month placement in schools.

They will join the ranks of approximately 600 000 young South Africans that have participated in the initiative since its launch in 2020.

The Department of Basic Education disclosed the impact the initiative has had on more than 22 000 participating schools around the country.

Some schools have constructed libraries while others have refurbished infrastructure, among other breakthroughs.

Ramaphosa said of approximately 60 000 teachers and principals surveyed, more than 95 percent say the programme has greatly improved the learning environment in our schools and want it to continue.

The educators believe it has enabled them to focus more of their time on teaching.

Ramaphosa noted there were already many opportunities for people leaving the programme.

The Youth Employment Service (YES) aims to place many of the young people in work experience positions in companies.

The National Youth Development Agency will help those with business ideas.

“I am calling on all our partners, especially business, to harness the energies, talent, skills and experience of these young people to grow our economy,” Ramaphosa stated.

He encouraged businesses to participate in this process by taking advantage of the Employment Tax Incentive to hire more young people and create learnerships.

“Let us all do what we can to help these young people build their confidence, find decent work and bring dignity to their lives,” the president concluded.

– CAJ News