Full set of DStv Premiership fixtures

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – DSTV Premiership table anchors, Cape Town City FC, will host inconsistent Kaizer Chiefs in a league match to be played at the DHL Stadium tonight.

Amakhosi, who have two victories and two loses from four matches, are facing a side desperate to record their first victory.

Out of five Premiership matches City played so far, The Citizens have only managed two draws and three straight defeats, piling pressure on head coach Eric Tinkler.

In Gauteng, Moroka Swallows entertain Sekhukhune United at Dobsonville in Soweto.

Both matches kick-off at 19h30.

Swallows are equally inconsistent as they won just one match, drawn another and lost two matches while Sekhukhune have recorded a sole victory, two draws and a loss, a move newly appointed head coach Kaitano Tembo would want to rectify.

On Wednesday, high-flying AmaZulu will be locking horns with Golden Arrows in a KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) derby at the Princess Magogo in Durban.

Arrows are winless so far but it will be folly for Usuthu to undermine their rival since derbies mostly brew shockers.

The DStv Premiership’s leading goal-scorer, Gabadinho Mhango, is expected to continue banging goals for AmaZulu as they chase their first league title.

Defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns will be hosting Stellenbosch at the Loftus Versfeld in the capital, Pretoria.

See full midweek fixtures below:

DStv Premiership

TUESDAY

– Cape Town City FC vs Kaizer Chiefs, 19h30, DHL Stadium

– Swallows Vs Sekhukhune United, 19h30, Dobsonville Stadium

WEDNESDAY

– Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch, 17h00, Loftus Versfeld Stadium

– AmaZulu vs Golden Arrows, 19h30, Princess Magogo Stadium

– Chippa United vs TS Galaxy, 19h30, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

– Richards Bay vs SuperSport Utd, 19h30, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium

– Royal AM vs Maritzburg Utd, 19h30, Chatsworth Stadium

– Orlando Pirates vs Marumo Gallants FC, 19h30, Orlando Stadium

– CAJ News