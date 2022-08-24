from BAATSHEBA RAMASHALA in Bela Bela

Limpopo Bureau

BELA-BELA, (CAJ News) – CALLS are mounting for the dismissal of Limpopo Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) for Health, Phophi Ramathuba, following alleged xenophobic outburst against a bedridden patient.

A video has gone viral of Ramathuba telling the woman that her country, Zimbabwe, must take responsibility for her health problems not South Africa.

In rant that lacks any diplomatic courtesy she brings into the outburst the name of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying he ought to be responsible for the healthcare of Zimbabweans.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) reacted with anger at the incident.

EFF which is advocating for the protection of foreign nationals in South Africa, denounced the health MEC as cynical, arrogant and morally bankrupt.

“The hateful comments, which were in full view of individuals who laughed at the merciless shaming of a patient, reveal a shocking hatred for a fellow human being by someone tasked with protecting and saving human life,” the party stated.

“The Afrophobic attack by Ramathuba on a bedridden patient is cruel and malicious and has no justification,” the opposition EFF added.

It called on the removal of Ramathuba as MEC for health as she had violated the integrity of a patient and undermined the Hippocratic Oath.

“She is unfit to hold that office (health), and must be released to practice her hatred of African people outside of the levers of state power.”

Ramathuba’s African National Congress (ANC) had not commented on the controversy.

Ramathuba has been quoted in media as saying her comments were taken out of context.

There have been calls for the revocation of her Medical Licence.

– CAJ News