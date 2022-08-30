Pretoria derby marks DStv Premiership return

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE PRETORIA derby is to be contested for the second time in a week when two sides with contrasting fortunes- Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United – lock horns at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe on Friday evening.

Last Sunday, Sundowns booted SuperSport out of the MTN 8 with a 2-0 quarterfinal victory.

The teams from the capital city return for DStv Premiership action.

Anchored in 14th position with five points from five matches played to date, Matsatsantsa are looking forward to changing their fortunes and move out of the lower places in the log.

On the other hand, Sundowns, who are second with 10 points from the same number of games played, stand a chance of dislodging current log leaders, Orlando Pirates, who are in pole position with 11 points from six matches.

On Saturday, second from the bottom Golden Arrows are hosting 13th positioned Chippa United at the Princess Magogo in Durban.

The match kicks off at 16h00.

Eighth-placed Stellenbosch hosts sixth positioned newcomers Richards Bay at Danie Craven.

Bubbling with confidence from their penalty shoot-out victory against Stellenbosch in the MTN8 last weekend, Kaizer Chiefs host third positioned AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The return of veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune might still inspire Amakhosi to yet another victory.

In another match, 11th-positioned Sekhukhune United entertain fourth-placed Royal AM at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

High-flying TS Galaxy will host Cape Town City at Mbombela in Mpumalanga in a 20h00 kickoff.

TS Galaxy are fifth and Cape Town City in 12th position.

The DStv weekend matches end on Sunday as table anchors Marumo Gallants look for their first win at the expense of visiting Moroka Swallows at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

John Maduka’s Maritzburg United entertain Orlando Pirates at Harry Gwala in the east coast.

The match kicks-off at 17h30.

FULL DSTV PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES

September 2

– SuperSport Utd vs Mamelodi Sundowns, 19h30, (Lucas Masterpieces Moripe

Stadium)

September 3

– Golden Arrows vs Chippa United, 16h00, (Princess Magogo Stadium)

– Stellenbosch vs Richards Bay, 15h00, (Danie Craven Stadium)

– Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu, 17h30, (FNB Stadium)

– Sekhukhune United vs Royal AM, 17h30, (Peter Mokaba Stadium)

– TS Galaxy vs Cape Town City FC, 20h00 (Mbombela Stadium)

Sunday, 04 September 2022

– Marumo Gallants FC vs Moroka Swallows, 15:00 (Peter Mokaba Stadium)

– Maritzburg Utd vs Orlando Pirates, 17h30 (Harry Gwala Stadium)

