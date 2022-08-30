Zimbabwe opposition urged to accept 2023 poll results

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE’S main opposition, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is accused of fluffing a glorious opportunity to push for reforms ahead of the elections scheduled for next year.

It should therefore accept the outcome of the polls in the likelihood that the outcome is not in its favour.

That is the opinion of the exiled former cabinet minister and political scientist, Professor Jonathan Moyo as the fallout between him and CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa, widens.

Moyo sentiments come on the back of the opposition in the respective countries rejecting poll outcomes in Angola and Kenya.

Moyo argued Chamisa wasted an opportunity of pushing for reforms after he lost the presidential election to the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in 2018.

Then, Chamisa was leading the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) faction.

Moyo denounced Chamisa’s appeal for the United Nations (UN) to deploy personnel to monitor the 2023 polls.

“It is thus not just rich but crass opportunism and crude cynicism for @nelsonchamisa, within 10 months before the next election, to call for @UN supervised polls; when he has done absolutely nothing for 48 months, since the ConCourt (constitutional court) dismissed his poll petition on 24 Aug 2018,” tweeted Moyo.

He added: “Clearly, @nelsonchamisa is calling for @UN supervised polls & electoral reforms 10 months before the 2023 poll, as a desperate election manifesto, after he wasted 48 months doing zero; save to form a #CCC that still has no values, no ideology, no constitution & no structures!”

Moyo was referring to the petition by Chamisa against the swearing-in of Mnangagwa after the 2018 elections.

He recalled: “On the flagrant and multiple violations of the universal human rights of the voters and people of Zimbabwe by the regime and ConCourt!”

Moyo said the South African team of veteran legal experts were willing to take CCC’s case further to the African Commission on Human and People’s Rights to ensure the alleged stolen vote had been protected.

He accused Chamisa of “relaxing” for the better part of 2018 up until now before the watershed harmonised elections in 2023.

“Despite the fact that the South African team of senior Advocates was ready to take up his case with @nelsonchamisa blew hot and cold, only to freeze; until the @achpr_cadhp case died an unnatural death. Chamisa just bluffed his way out of the case!”

Moyo and Chamisa’s party have fallen out since the last election when the exiled politician endorsed the opposition leader in the 2018 elections.

He initially endorsed CCC, formed early in 2022, but has lately denounced the party over a lack of so-called structures and CCC’s stance of contesting the upcoming poll without first holding an elective congress.

CAJ News