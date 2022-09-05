Kids among the dead in Sudan conflict

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THE killing of 23 people, including two children, during renewed conflict in Sudan’s Blue Nile region has raised sadness and alarm among the humanitarian community.

Save the Children has denounced the violence that has resulted in the bloodbath over the past few days.

Since September 1, some 44 people, including ten children, have also been injured.

Thousands of people have been displaced, with at least six schools supported by Save the Children being used to shelter those who have fled violence.

These renewed clashes follow violence in July.

Then, 182 people were killed and more than 37 000 forced to flee from their homes.

Arshad Malik, Country Director of Save the Children Sudan, urged all parties to exert all efforts to protect civilians from violence, especially the most vulnerable families and children.

Save the Children wants authorities to ensure that displaced communities are not forced to return to areas where they do not feel safe.

“All efforts should be made to address the root causes of conflict in order to prevent such unrest in the future,” Malik said.

Sudan is synonymous with conflict and has suffered a series of tragic political transitions, including coups.

– CAJ News