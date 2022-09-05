Mkhize new KZN wildlife agency CEO

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KZN Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has welcomed the appointment of Siphesihle Mkhize as Acting Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment is effective immediately until 2023.

Mkhize is a seasoned administrator who has held various senior government roles.

Before his secondment, he was Deputy Director General: Sector Development and Business Governance.

Lydia Johnson, Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Nature Conservation Board, welcomed the secondment of Mkhize.

“Mkhize will get all the support from the Board as well as Ezemvelo staff that he will need,” Johnson said.

She also expressed appreciation to Ntsikelelo Dlulane, who held the fort for over three years as an Acting CEO of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

“We are glad he is not leaving the organization and will still be available to provide advice when it is needed,” Johnson added.

The organisation’s Communications Manager, Musa Mntambo, confirmed Mkhize had started work.

“His priorities will be heard maybe sometime next week,” Mntambo said.

Siboniso Duma, provincial Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) of Economic Development, Tourism and Economic Affairs, announced Mkhize’s appointment.

The Ezemvelo KZN wildlife is a governmental organisation responsible for maintaining wildlife conservation areas and biodiversity in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

– CAJ News