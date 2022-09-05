Supreme Court endorses Ruto as Kenya president

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA’S Supreme Court has upheld the election of William Ruto as the president of the East African country.

A seven-member bench headed by Justice Martha Koome delivered the judgment on Monday, ending a tense week of hearings of the election petition filed by former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

Odinga and his Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya coalition had rejected the election of current vice president, Ruto, in the August 9 election.

Kenya Kwanza flag-bearer Ruto amassed 50,49 percent to Odinga’s 48,85 percent in the tightest poll in East Africa’s largest economy.

In a fifth attempt at the presidency, Odinga cited irregularities, including the tallying by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

On Monday, Koome ruled the Supreme Court rejected the allegation that the technology deployed by the IEBC failed the standards of integrity, verifiability and transparency.

The allegation that IEBC system had been infiltrated was rejected.

The apex court also ruled against the claim by the losing candidate that the postponement of governorship elections in Kakamega and Mombasa affected the presidential election outcome.

The court’s judgment also dealt a blow to the four commissioners that distanced themselves from the outcome announced by IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

“We are satisfied that notwithstanding divisions between the commissioners, IEBC carried the verification, tallying and declaration of results according to the constitution,” Koome ruled.

The ruling of the Supreme Court paves way for the inauguration of Ruto (55) on September 13, as Kenya’s fifth president since independence from Britain in 1963.

He succeeds Uhuru Kenyatta.

Moments before the court judgment, Kenyatta declared the first sitting on National Assembly and Senate will be held this Thursday.

They will take their oath of office and elect speakers for the respective houses.

– CAJ News