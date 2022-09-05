New regulator for SA’s .za namespace

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC) has assumed the Registry Operator role for the .za commercial second-level domains (SLDs).

The arrangement, announced by the ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA), is to run for five years.

ZADNA is South Africa’s regulator for the .za namespace.

“We are pleased to appoint the ZARC through a rigorous and open process, and we have no doubt that this relationship will take the .za namespace to greater heights,” says Molehe Wesi, ZADNA Chief Executive Officer.

ZARC – a consortium established by the ZA Central Registry, a non-profit company and Domain Name Services – will provide ZADNA with administrative and technical services for the operation and maintenance of .co.za; .org.za; .net.za and .web.za as of October 1 until October 2027.

“Conclusion of this process will provide the reassurance and much-needed stability we have always committed to; and now the real work to continue to provide a secure, resilient and vibrant .za namespace starts,” Wesi concluded.

ZADNA is accountable to its members and the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT).

– CAJ News