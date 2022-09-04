A time for everything including death

True Gospel with SAVIOUS KWINIKA

WHETHER one is a believer or not, whether a person is loved by all, everyone will still die.

Jehovah makes the call, and when His right time comes, there is no turning back.

We have witnessed royalty – kings and queens – who ruled with an iron fist as if they will never die. Today, they are history. They have been laid to their permanent resting places.

There is this class of rich people, who are always full of themselves. They never imagine themselves kicking the bucket one day.

Remember the boastful story of the Rich Man and Lazarus in Luke 16:19-31.

The wealthy man thought he was alpha and omega but when the right time came, he left behind his mansion, beautiful wife, children and all his riches.

There is time to have things in life, but equally, there is time not to have any.

When you experience challenges, this True Gospel urges you not to worry, simply because it is just a passing phase which Jehovah God has created.

There is a time to be loved, and a time to be hated for a reason.

There is time to be prosperous and time to be poor.

There is time to laugh and a time to frown.

There is time for rainfall and time for dry spells.

There is time to be ill, and time to be well.

There is time to give and time to take.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 of the Contemporary English Version concurs with this True Gospel: “Everything on earth has its own time and its own season. There is a time for birth and death, planting and reaping, for killing and healing, destroying and building, for crying and laughing, weeping and dancing, for throwing stones and gathering stones, embracing and parting. There is a time for finding and losing, keeping and giving, for tearing and sewing, listening and speaking. There is also a time for love and hate, for war and peace.”

It is always good to embrace every season of life in order to experience the benefits – even when it hurts most.

Life has its ups and downs. Enjoy every part of it all. Even when the things are painful, unjust or unfair to you, soldier on.

If possible, be adventurous, but most importantly, learn how to be content no matter what circumstances may be.

Philippians 4:11-13 of the Contemporary English Version notes: “I am not complaining about having too little. I have learned to be satisfied with whatever I have. I know what it is to be poor or to have plenty, and I have lived under all kinds of conditions. I know what it means to be full or to be hungry, to have too much or too little. Christ gives me the strength to face anything.”

That was Apostle Paul to the Philippians.

The book of Genesis 8:22 of the New Living Translation observes: “As long as the earth remains, there will be planting and harvest, cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night.”

The Good News Translation states: “As long as the world exists, there will be a time for planting and a time for harvest. There will always be cold and heat, summer and winter, day and night.”

There are people in life who hate everything. With such an attitude of hate, they will never enjoy life because they always see negative things.

I love Jehovah God wholeheartedly. I also love the life which He has given me. Most importantly, I love myself, my work, my family and the environment which surrounds me.

There is no life without seasons of testing alongside seasons of breakthroughs.

The difficult seasons are always necessary for the good times to come.

I believe it is important to have moments of trials and tribulations.

There are reasons why God has allowed trials upon humans.

This is to:

– Test our faith. Some people don’t really know what they are believing in until they get put to the test (1 Peter 1:6-7).

– Humble us

– Equip us to help others

– Keep us from trusting in and depending in ourselves

Fellow brethren, this True Gospel is urging you to navigate in these seasons Jehovah God has created in your life.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

