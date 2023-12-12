Huawei unveils new product lineup

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has unveiled its latest tablets, laptops and earbuds.

Among the highlights at the Huawei Innovative Product Launch are MatePad Pro 13.2, which is Huawei’s largest tablet to date, a refreshed line up of the MateBook D 16 laptops, and the PaperMatte Edition of the MatePad Air.

This latest product launch follows in the footsteps of the “Fashion Forward” event in October, which saw the unveiling of a new line up of wearable products.

Among the new devices launched at the event were the Huawei FreeClip- a pair of earbuds with an openear design.

“Technology can be a canvas for creativity,” said Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development and Sales Department.

He said with the Huawei FreeClip, the Chinese tech firm was bringing style to wearable audio tech, turning them into a fashion statement.

“It is the result of Huawei’s continuous research and investment in creating groundbreaking innovations. We are also introducing the new Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2″, a tablet that will help people unleash their creativity.”

The MatePad Pro 13.2 is said to bring groundbreaking innovations to Huawei’s tablet line up. It features a flexible OLED screen and has a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, making it the tablet with the highest screen-to-body ratio currently available.

Weighing 580g and measuring 5,5mm, it is rated one of the thinnest tablets available on the market.

It features the third-generation M-Pencil and Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

The MateBook D 16 brings an immersive large-screen experience with its 16-inch Eye Comfort FullView Display. Thanks to thin bezels all the way around it, it offers an expansive view with a high screen-to-body ratio of up to 90%, giving creators a larger canvas to work with and multitasking office workers a larger workspace.

The MateBook D 16 comprises 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 High Performance Processor. It weighs 1,68kg with a chassis of 17mm. The laptop uses the Huawei Metaline Antenna, enabling ultra-long-distance connections of up to 270 metres.

The MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition tablet brings the PaperMatte Display to the MatePad Air series for the first time.

At the launch, Huawei also announced its upcoming GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity, set to begin on January 5, 2024.

It is a global platform for digital creators to showcase their works and encourages people from all walks of life to unleash their creativity.

– CAJ News