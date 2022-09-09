Zimbabwe’s great progress in advancing rights of disabled

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) has lauded Zimbabwe for advancing the rights of disabled people in the country.

Edward Kallon, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Zimbabwe, commended the government during the 2022 National Disability Exposition in Marondera, southeast of Harare.

“Zimbabwe has made tremendous progress in a number of areas to advance the rights of Persons with Disabilities,” Kallon said at the event.

It was held under the theme, “‘Building a Disability Inclusive Society: Leaving No Place and No One Behind.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa attended the expo at the Rudhaka Stadium.

Kallon noted Zimbabwe made advancements in strong legal and policy reforms.

These include the provisions for the elections of Persons with Disabilities as Senators.

“This is a good practice that should be replicated for other elective and representative positions at all levels,” Kallon added.

Other key milestones include enhanced capacities of stakeholders, especially Organizations of Persons with Disabilities.

Government and other partners have also invested a lot on strong advocacy and awareness raising for disability rights.

Kallon recognised and commend Zimbabwe for continued efforts towards domestication and implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

He welcomed the adoption of the National Disability Policy that was launched in June 2021.

Government has also launched the National Technical Coordination Committee that will lead the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of this policy.

Kallon believes these breakthroughs are a positive trajectory for the achievement of the Agenda 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals targets and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

– CAJ News