China solidifies ties with new Kenya administration

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – CHINA looks to expand bilateral relations with the new government of Kenya, East Africa’s biggest economy.

President Xi Jinping pledged that commitment as he sent a congratulatory message on William Samoei Ruto on his election as Kenyan president.

According to the Chinese mission in Kenya, Xi pointed out that the two countries enjoyed a time-honored friendship, and that their cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results in recent years.

“Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kenya relations, Xi said he is willing to make joint efforts with Ruto to push forward the development of China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, so as to benefit the two countries and peoples.”

The Supreme Court this week endorsed the election of Ruto in last month’s election.

Opposition leader had filed a legal challenge protesting the outcome.

Ruto is to be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president, succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta.

China and Kenya established relations in 1963, after the latter’s independence from Britain.

They have significantly expanded economic and investment agreements.

China is currently Kenya’s largest trading partner.

– CAJ News