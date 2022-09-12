Gateway celebrates 21-year milestone

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – GATEWAY Theatre of Shopping, one of the country’s iconic malls, is celebrating 21 years of existence.

The facility plans to celebrate this milestone with shoppers with R250 000 prizes and a Museum of Memories, where visitors can reminisce and reflect on the good times they have shared at the mall.

This will be done under the “The Birthday’s ours, but the presents are yours” in its spend and win promotion that runs until September 23.

Gateway is giving away R21 000 in shopping vouchers to ten lucky shoppers who also stand to win other exciting prizes valued at over R50 000 from Gateway tenants.

Customers must at least win R500 at any Gateway store until September 23 to qualify.

Winners will be randomly drawn and notified as per terms and conditions.

The mall located on Umhlanga Ridge north of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, is in the list of the top 100 largest malls in the world.

It receives more than 2 million visitors per month.

The centre was modeled on the Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall centres and was developed by Old Mutual Properties.

Gateway is celebrated as the ultimate fashion, entertainment and dining destination in Durban.

With over 430 stores, 70 eateries and a host of exciting entertainment, visitors are spoilt for choice.

“Turning 21 is a Big Deal for anyone,” read a statement on the mall’s website.

“It’s a milestone Birthday we want to celebrate with you, our shoppers.”

The mall stated it had been a “beer wild ride”, the journey from a non-descript sugarcane field to one of the biggest and best shopping malls in the country.

“Twenty-one years after opening, in September 2001, Gateway stands proud on Umhlanga Ridge, attracting thousands of visitors every day and providing a world-class shopping and entertainment experience.”

Buyi Ntuli said she no longer travels to the Durban city centre and prefers Gateway.

“I only use the mall. You find everything inside, banks, clothes shops, restaurants, cinema and the place to entertain kids,” Ntuli said.

The mall survived the looting that swept through KZN in July last year.

– CAJ News