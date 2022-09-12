Boat business is cruising for Durban family

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – A PASSION for fishing is the inspiration behind the success of a boat cruise business in Durban, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.

Hakuna Matata Charters operates two 58ft catamarans in the Wilson Wharf, catering for different needs.

A catamaran, informally, a cat, is a multi-hulled watercraft.

“Hakuna Matata Charters was bought by our family 17 years ago through the love of fishing,” said Marketing Manager, Christine Lynch.

“Our family would book the boat literally every weekend so we could go deep sea fishing,” she recalled.

“After two years of doing this, we had already developed a great relationship with the owners of the original Hakuna Matata Boat. We asked if we could purchase the company and we since have grown,” Lynch explained.

The first cat is “My Girl”, which has a fly bridge and is the preferred one for public cruises.

“My Girl Too” is better for parties because of her large back deck used for dancing and parties.

Both boats are permitted to carry a maximum of 60 passengers on board.

Hakuna Matata offers one-hour luxury deep sea cruises daily, corporate functions for a minimum of 2 hours as well as weddings, birthday parties, Hens and bull parties.

They offer school specials for 30 minutes.

“Our company runs on the passion we have for people,” said Lynch.

“When our customers come off a charter dancing and smiling then we know that our vision is working and we are doing what we set out to do,” Lynch said.

She added their staff had been with the company throughout its journey and had not only sacrificed many hours during peak season from their families but they did so with joy.

“They teach us so much on a daily basis,” Lynch said.

She added the COVID-19 peak was difficult period for many businesses, especially industries such as theirs.

“We tried to provide as much assistance as possible to our staff during the period as we are also a family-run company who all rely on the company,” Lynch said.

“We managed to weather the storm and the loyalty and love of not only our staff but customers have made it possible to get back to business and providing our clients with the best and funniest time possible,” she said.

Lynch described her mother, Chantell Karsten, as a jack of all trades.

“My mom has run the company for 17 years could probably overhaul the engine herself and still take the time to dance with her clients. She does many things from cleaning to Santa, you name it. She is a super hero,” she concluded.

– CAJ News