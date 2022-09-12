Veeam capitilises on data protection prospects in Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VEEAM Software is confident of continued growth after adapting the way it engages with customers across the continent.

Its hub in South Africa is the focal point.

Veeam has identified significant opportunities for growth in Africa by looking at modernising companies’ data protection strategies.

“The pandemic has taught everybody that relationships with customers are critical for success. Traditionally, Veeam has been partner centric and vendor supported,” said Chris Norton, Regional Director for Africa at Veeam.

“In this new world of business, I am driving the transition to swap this around to become vendored and partner supported for us to build intimacy with.”

Veeam is focused on assisting customers on a “Modern Data Protection” journey as they modernise their environments while protecting and securing rapidly changing data locations.

“From a revenue perspective, we want to keep growing,” Norton said.

Veeam has, in the region, identified Kubernetes and Software as a Service (SaaS) as core technologies to target in this regard.

Globally, Veeam is looking for substantial growth as a business over the coming years.

Chief Executive Officer, Anand Ewaran, has publicly stated he’s looking to scale the company to $10 billion in revenue over the mid-term.

“I believe South Africa and the rest of the continent will help play a vital role in that regard,” said Norton.

Norton is also confident about the opportunities available to Veeam in Africa for the rest of 2022.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand in Africa. Businesses are sitting on huge cash reserves after shelving many projects over the last two years.”

– CAJ News