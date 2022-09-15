IBM signs as COP27 tech partner

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IBM has been named technology partner of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (or COP27) to be hosted by the

Egyptian government in November.

At the conference, IBM will showcase how technology and consulting can help business and government leaders align sustainability goals to organizational objectives, responding to regulatory demands and without compromising profitability.

“IBM is honored to be technology partner in this year’s historic COP conference and to help address the existential challenge of climate change,” said IBM’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Arvind Krishna.

Krishna believes technology can turn sustainability ambition into action.

“At IBM, we combine technology and expertise to help some of the world’s largest public and private organizations achieve their sustainability goals, in addition to setting our own strong environmental commitments.”

COP27 President-Designate, Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, welcomed IBM as technology partner of COP27.

He highlighted the critical role that technology plays in helping governments, companies and organizations meet climate goals.

Shoukry recognized IBM’s expertise in creating innovative solutions that can contribute to push the climate agenda forward.

IBM is a leading hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence and business services provider.

COP 27 is scheduled for November 6 to 18 in Sharm-el-Sheikh.

– CAJ News