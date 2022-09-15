Zimbabwe scholars target end to child marriages

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – A NATIONAL essay writing competition has been launched to expose and curb the scourge of child marriages in Zimbabwe.

It is a brainchild of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) and government.

The competition, whose topic is “Child marriages, causes and effects. Towards ending child marriages by 2030” is organised by ZLHR and Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

It will be held throughout September 2022 and is targeted at high school students in all non-examination classes.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands support the initiative.

Students will conduct their research, write and submit their essays by September 28.

first competition will be held in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Midlands provinces while the second competition will be held in Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central provinces.

Schools in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces will not be participating in this year’s edition of the national schools essay competition as they were already targeted in a pilot competition held in 2021.

Winners of the national schools essay writing competition will be honoured during a prize giving ceremony to be held on October 17.

The national winner will receive US$150 in prize money.

There will also be regional prizes, where winners for the first prize will get US$100, US$50 for the second prize and US$25 for the third prize.

– CAJ News