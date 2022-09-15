Oppo aims to grow market share in South Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has set its sights on increasing its presence in South Africa, a market where it has acquired a double-digit market share two years since its entry.

The Chinese smartphone maker is expanding its product portfolio locally with the latest generation of Reno’s, namely the Reno8 and Reno8 Pro.

Oppo intends to capitalise on its advantages in design, flash charging, photography and collaborations.

“As we seek to bring international brilliance to our own borders, we are excited for what is to come later this year at our annual INNO Day event in December,” said Avashnee Moodley, Head of Marketing at Oppo South Africa.

She added, “We’re anticipating what’s to come and are eager to see how everyone uses our newest products, which are meant to improve life.”

According to the market research company GFK, Oppo has acquired a double-digit market share in the postpaid market.

Oppo believes this illustrates the expansion of a brand in the already crowded technological market.

“When we launched locally, we were well aware of the difficulties and intense competition,” Moodley said.

“We at OPPO develop cutting-edge technology that is built for people, and we are aware that South Africans value features that are affordable.”

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong, Oppo has a presence in some 50 countries and regions globally.

In South Africa, it is the official Mobile Handset Partner of the Orlando Pirates Football Club.

– CAJ News