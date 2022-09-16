Avon celebrates 136th year in business

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON is celebrating 136 years of supporting and uplifting women.

This is through giving them an opportunity to be active participants in the economy through its direct-selling model.

The multinational beauty company has made an Impact Challenge that is poised to continue creating better futures for women.

“For 136 years, Avon has always believed that by creating a better world for women, we are creating a better world for all,” said Mafahle Mareletse, Managing Director of Avon in Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

“As we celebrate Founder’s Day, which is the day Avon came into existence which has led to global empowerment of women socially and economically, we understand that the need to uplift more women has never been dire taking into consideration the current economic climate,” Mareletse said.

Avon has made an Impact Challenge that will see the company dedicating more than 20 percent of every sale to creating a better future for women, globally.

Globally, women only make 77 cents for every dollar earned by men according to the United Nations (UN). As a result, there’s a lifetime of income in eulogy between men and women with more women retiring into poverty.

In South Africa, the labour market is more favourable to men than it is to women according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey of the second quarter of 2021.

The proportion of men in employment is higher than that of women.

More men than women are participating in the labour market as the labour force participation rate of men is higher than that of women.

The unemployment rate among men is lower than amongst women.

Through its #DoBeautyYourWay campaign, Avon is putting women in good stead to take advantage of a growing beauty industry in South Africa.

“Whether one works full-time or part-time, works from home, or is just simply passionate about beauty, our digital channels allow anyone to do Beauty their Way anytime, anywhere,” Mareletse said.

– CAJ News