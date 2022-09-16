Cruise firm grateful to be back in control

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE advent of the COVID-19 pandemic hit some companies hard and operators in the tourism sector even harder.

The stay-at-home orders imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic, the low demand and reduced spending after the lockdowns were lifted – crushed many businesses.

Some collapsed.

The Isle of Capri Cruises is grateful such fate did not befall the company.

According to the owner, Amanda Janse van Rensburg, the firm closed for eight months during pandemic as South Africa imposed one of the strictest lockdowns globally.

“We were lucky to get funding for our employees’ salaries for 15 weeks,” van Rensburg said.

Isle of Capri Cruises operates in the Durban harbor.

Some of its vessels include the Da Boss Yacht Party boat that carries 47 passengers.

Cruises range from 30 minutes to four hours.

Charges are between R80 (children) and R650.

As the festive season approaches, the company is using social media to promote its business and attract more tourists.

– CAJ News