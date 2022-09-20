Huawei unveils nova 10 series

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has announced the launch of the nova 10 series.

This comprises the Huawei nova Pro and Huawei nova 10.

The Chinese smart devices maker lauded the pair as “stylish flagship smartphones meet the contemporary, ever-evolving trends amongst the

future-minded youth of today.”

The multi-vision photography of the nova 10 Pro boasts what is said to be the industry’s first 60MP Ultra-Wide Autofocus front camera.

It supports 100-degree ultra-wide angle with a 1/2.61-inch sensor and supporting 4K quality.

Another industry first Portrait Close-up Camera supports 2X optical zoom and up to 5X digital zoom.

The newest update of the Huawei multi-vision photography feature also comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature, which can detect finer object edges.

The nova 10 series inherits a classic design, enhancing its original Star Orbit Ring features, which adds a shimmer to the design texture and a silkier touch.

The nova 10 Pro comes with a thickness of 7,88mm and weighs 191g.

The nova 10 is thinner and lighter, with a thickness of 6,88mm and weighs 168g.

The nova 10 Pro supports the new-generation 100W Huawei SuperCharge. The nova 10 supports 66W Huawei SuperCharge, fully charging the phone in 38 minutes.

