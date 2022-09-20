Uganda confirms Ebola outbreak in years

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – UGANDA has declared its first outbreak of the Ebola virus in three years.

Health authorities declared an outbreak after a case of the Sudan strain was confirmed in Mubende district in the central part of the country.

The confirmed case is a 24-year-old male, who presented symptoms and later succumbed.

This follows an investigation by the National Rapid Response team of six suspicious deaths that have occurred in the district this month.

There are currently eight suspected cases.

The individuals are receiving care in a health facility.

Partners are helping Ugandan health authorities with the investigation and are deploying staff to the affected area to support the care of patients and to isolate them.

Uganda last reported an outbreak of Ebola Sudan strain in 2012 and an outbreak of the Ebola Zaire strain in 2019.

Case fatality rates of the Sudan strain have varied from 41 percent to 100 percent in past outbreaks.

Early initiation of supportive treatment has been shown to significantly reduce deaths from Ebola. It is a viral hemorrhagic fever in humans and other primates, caused by ebolaviruses.

The 2013–2016 epidemic of Ebola virus disease, centered in West Africa, was the worst outbreak, killing over 11 000 people.

– CAJ News