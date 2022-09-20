Preparations begin for Meetings Africa 2023

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – REGISTRATION for the 2023 edition of Meetings Africa are now open.

It will take place in a physical format at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from February 28 to March 1.

Business Opportunity Networking Day (BONDay) will precede the show on February 27.

Meetings Africa is a Pan-African business events trade show, showcasing the continent’s diverse offering of services and products, where African associations and African meetings industry professionals can partner to help transform the continent.

In 2022, Meetings Africa brought together 161 buyers and 216 exhibitors from 13 African countries.

“Meetings Africa 2023 aims to amplify the continent’s stories of success and to showcase to the world what Africa has to offer as a business events destination,” said Zinhle Nzama, Acting Chief Convention Bureau Officer at the South African National Convention Bureau (SANCB).

SANCB is also excited to launch Meetings Africa’s new positioning, “Africa’s success built on quality connections.”

Meetings Africa 2023 will be held in partnership with official host partners, the Gauteng Tourism Authority, along with the City of Johannesburg and the Sandton Convention Centre.

– CAJ News