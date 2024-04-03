Chinese mining manager murdered in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – SUSPECTED bandits have killed a Chinese mining executive during a robbery in the southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The unnamed individual is the latest casualty of militants targeting Chinese nationals in the mining sector in the restive Central African country recently.

CAJ News Africa gathered the victim, a mining site manager, was killed in the morning of April 1 near Kakontwe in the Haut-Katanga Province.

Reports indicate that the attack happened while the victim was traveling on the Likasi-Kambove Road.

The perpetrators reportedly seized a large sum of money. Officials have not confirmed any arrests.

Local security experts forecast increased security and localized transport disruptions are likely over the coming days as police attempt to locate and apprehend the perpetrators.

Clashes between security forces and the assailants have not been ruled out in the area that is in a country battling rebel groups for years.

Last week, the Chinese Embassy issued a reminder to its nationals and enterprises in DRC to tighten their security.

Based in Kinshasa, it warned citizens against travelling to Haut-Katanga and eight other provinces, unless necessary.

“Those who refuse to report information and insist on going to or staying in the above-mentioned areas will be personally responsible for all consequences,” the Chinese Embassy stated.

– CAJ News