KwaMashu Spar gives back to the community

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – AFTER two postponements in as many years, the white party event Spar hosts for its customers in KwaMashu has returned.

This was the fifth annual event after the previous editions were cancelled because of the COVID-19 lockdown and civil unrest.

“The last event was on September 28, 2019,” said KwaMashu Spar store manager, Harold Moikabi.

“We did not do it in 2020 because of lockdown and in 2021 it was not done because we were still recovering from looting,” Moikabi said.

He said the aim of the event was to connect to the market to engage with their customers outside of work.

“We also thank them for all the support they give to this shop,” he said.

“What we also do in the event we allowed the customers to criticize us and tell us what they don’t see in the store. What is it they are not happy about,” Moikabi said.

Different brands of alcohol, music, entertainment and food were served.

“We also invited local entrepreneurs to come and show their talents,” Moikabi said.

“We have guys that mix cocktails, others do art work and the guy that mixes coffee. We called them on board and assist with ingredients and tell them to show case in the locals,” he said.

A businessman who owns Artizen lounge, Siphiwe Mcanyana, said he came to support the Spar initiative.

“I love what they are doing. We are happy at one place looking the same, as we are all dresses in white,” Mcanyana said.

Ntoko Mkhize, who also attended the event, said she heard about the event through her friend.

“It was my first time attending the event but it was on a very high level. I didn’t expect an event like this in KwaMashu,” Mkhize said.

– CAJ News