Reunion travellers allowed in Mauritius without passport

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS is allowing tourists from the Reunion Island to enter the country with only a valid identity card.

The offer is valid immediately until June 30, 2023.

This measure will apply only to French nationals residing in Reunion and travelling to Mauritius on vacation.

They must spend at least two nights in Mauritius.

They must meet the usual immigration requirements in terms of return air tickets and confirmed accommodation arrangement.

Upon arrival, they must present their valid French identity card instead of their passport to immigration officials at the point of entry and will be issued with an “entry clearance”.

“Such measures have actually eased travel conditions for visitors from Reunion,” Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority stated.

– CAJ News