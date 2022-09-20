Zimbabwe measles deaths soar to 704

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE death toll in Zimbabwe’s measles outbreak has risen to more than 700.

Statistics by government indicate that 704 children have died from the disease since it was first reported in April.

The deaths have been documented from more than 5 800 cases.

Indications are that of more cases and deaths as the figures are as of September 6.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has allocated CHF 260 658 (US$272 509) to assist government efforts to tackle the outbreak.

The assistance is to benefit 50 400 children in Gokwe and Mutare in the Midlands and Manicaland provinces respectively.

Manicaland, in the east, is the epicentre.

The first case was reported there, in the district of Mutasa, on April 10.

By the end of August, 639 deaths had been reported from 5 735 cases.

Manicaland, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West and the Midlands provinces contribute 80 percent of the cases.

Measles is a childhood infection caused by a virus.

Besides the COVID-19, measles is the worst disease outbreak in Zimbabwe since over 4 000 people died of cholera in 2008.

– CAJ News