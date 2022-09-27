Africa approves of the latest Nissan Qashqai

from SAVIOUS KWINIKA in Cape Town

Editor-In-Chief

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – LAUDED as elegant, fuel-saving, user-friendly and yet sophisticated, the new Nissan Qashqai has been endorsed in the African continent.

The landmark vehicle by the Japanese automaker has been unleashed to the local market following a glitzy launch in Cape Town, South Africa.

“Nissan Qashqai could be one of those vehicles that really comes in handy, especially looking at the engine capacity and fuel consumption in these difficult times,” said Dr Vusimuzi Sibanda African Diaspora Forum (ADF) chairperson.

He lauded the vehicle as a “game-changer”.

“We hope that the arrival of new technology and new motor vehicles will show that Africa is being considered not just as a marketplace,” said Sibanda in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“The African market will respond positively to this vehicle (Qashqai), ” he added.

Abigail Johannes, a tourism operator, is a huge fan of Nissan.

She is planning to purchase the new Qashqai this week.

“Since 2014, I have been driving the Nissan brand. This latest Qashqai new release will perfectly suit my driving style,” Johannes told CAJ News Africa.

Johannesburg-based apps and software developer, Siyabonga Zulu, who has driven the Nissan X-Trail, is planning to shift a gear up and drive the newly introduced Qashqai.

The pricing for Nissan Qashqai Visia starts from R568 200 (about US$31 567).

The Nissan Qashqai Acenta monotone is at R639 300 ($35 517).

The Nissan Qashqai Acenta 2-tone is at R644 800 ($35 822) while the Nissan Qashqai Acenta Plus starts at R670 600 ($37 255,5).

On its safety features, the new Qashqai boasts airbags, seat belt reminders, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist system (BAS), hill start assist (HSA) and the intelligent around view monitor.

The new vehicle brags Moving Object Detection (MOD) such as 6 Airbags, 8″ Audio Display, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Reverse Camera, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, LED Headlamps, Wireless Charger, Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Navigation System, Roof Rails and the Dynamic LED Headlamps with Auto Levelling.

The new Qashqai has a more striking design, 1.3T Visia, 1.3T Acenta, while the range-topping 1.3T Acenta Plus is widely believed will set potential buyers to go for it.

The new 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine, which is now readily available in the market, has a base Visia model, which produces 96kW and 240 Nm.

This is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox while the Acenta derivatives come with a 110kW and 250Nm version while Nissan’s XTronic CVT transmission goes to the front wheels in all cases.

Nissan Africa Chairman and Managing Director, Mike Whitfield, Nissan Africa Marketing Director, Stefan Haasbroek, Nissan South Africa Country Director, Kabelo Rabotho, Vuyokazi Quphe, Nissan Africa Head Government and Public Relations Nthabiseng Mokoape-Motsepe, attended the official launch in Cape Town.

The new machine, which launched first in Egypt (north Africa) will also be available to Central Africa, East Africa, southern Africa and West African regions respectively.

– CAJ News