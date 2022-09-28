Heritage and tourism teem at Wushwini centre

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KZN Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Wushwini Arts Centre is a hive of activity as Heritage Month celebrations continue.

In line with the heritage theme, some indigenous games significantly featured in the activities since 21st September.

These games played at the tourist attraction included stick fighting, rope skipping, umulabalaba, amagende, spinning tops, marbles and.

On the 22nd, there was a story telling, preceding a poetry competition.

One winner walked away with R25 000 winning prize.

Amanda Ngcobo, Wushwini administrator, called on people to come out in numbers to celebrate.

“They must come in large numbers to support us,” she said.

Ngcobo said during this time, they host Botho festive, but this is different as it will have indigenous games where school kids will be performing.

“Wushwini is the place to be at,” she said.

“Many things are happening in one place,” Ngcobo said.

The place, located in the semi-rural region of Durban, KwaNgcolosi near the Inanda Dam, has resorts and a spa that is under renovation.

There are many activities like hiking, squad bikes, walking trails and theatre session.

The art centre was launched in March 2011 after the Wushwini primary school was vandalised over 20 years ago.

Then Non-Profit Organization approached the local chief and the community about turning the old structure into a community art centre.

The initiative was also supported by community members who all helped in cleaning to prepare the space for activities to resume.

Currently overlooking the Inanda Dam, along the curves and bends of KwaNgcolosi’s scenic drive on Wushwini Road, Wushwhini Arts and Culture Heritage Centre boasts an advantageous home on one of the steep hills beneath a forest of mountains separating the township Inanda and the suburb of Hillcrest.

With some 80 seats, the theatre has hosted a number of events.

There is also a coffee shop and restaurant.

– CAJ News