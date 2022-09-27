Boko Haram terrorists surrender

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian military has reported the surrender of 17 suspected Boko Haram terrorists, alongside their family members.

The alleged militants reportedly gave up arms in the northeastern Bama local government area of the Borno State.

“Profiling of the surrendered terrorists is ongoing,” the military stated.

The breakthrough is attributed to renewed military onslaughts by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

Troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Banki junction led the onslaught.

The Islamist sect has been involved in a violent campaign in northeastern Nigeria since 2009.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced during the uprising that has spilled to neighbouring countries.

The influence of the Boko Haram has however subsided in recent years because of infighting and operations by the Nigerian and regional militaries.

– CAJ News