Emirates expands flight schedule to South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES has reaffirmed its commitment to South Africa with expanded flight schedules across its three gateways.

The airline is bringing new travel opportunities, choice and convenience for customers traveling to and from South Africa with additional services to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

The ramp up of flights are part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to support South Africa’s economic and tourism recovery through enhanced connectivity across all of its gateways.

The airline’s latest move also reaffirms South Africa’s strategic importance on its network, as it prioritises service expansion and rebuilding its capacity to unlock further growth potential.

The airline will be expanding its schedule to and from Johannesburg with three daily flights from March 2023.

Cape Town will be served with double daily services starting from February 2023.

Emirates will also be adding two more flights to Durban, making it a daily operation from December 2022.

The reintroduction of the new flights between Dubai and the airline’s three gateways in South Africa is poised to enhance Emirates’ schedule to 42 weekly services.

The additional services to all three gateways will also benefit customers with more connecting choices to an array of domestic and regional cities across Southern Africa via Emirates’ codeshare and interline partners.

– CAJ News