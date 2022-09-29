Cholera wreaking havoc in Malawi

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – NO less than 99 people have died from a resurgent outbreak of cholera in Malawi this year.

The outbreak has been raging from March.

As of this week, the cumulative confirmed cases reported are 3 314.

This represents a case fatality rate of 3 percent.

A total of 3 143 people have recovered and 71 are currently admitted in treatment centres.

Some 22 from over 27 districts have reported cholera cases since the confirmation of the first.

The European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations has mobilised EUR 100 000 through the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to respond to the cholera outbreak in the Southern African country.

This will support over 753 000 people – before the rainy season – for a period of four months.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingesting contaminated food or water.

– CAJ News