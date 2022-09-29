Momentous KZN travel publication launched

from NJABULO MKHIZE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – DURBAN’S and Kwa-Zulu Natal’s (KZN) premier hospitality, travel and tourism publication has been launched.

Named Durban Today (www.durbantoday.co.za), the momentous publication seeks to lure local, regional and international visitors to the KZN commercial capital city – Durban – as well as the entire KZN province.

SK Media Holdings Pty (Ltd), publishers of Durban Today, made the announcement when it appointed Ms Ntombifuthi Mbhele as the Editor.

Ms Mbhele is former Daily Sun Bureau Chief for KZN province.

The momentous online publication and monthly magazine will go a long way towards boosting the hospitality, travel and tourism sector, which was ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the hospitality, travel & tourism sector works hard to revive its economic fortunes, we at Durban Today, decided to give industry players the missing voice that helps showcase their businesses,” the publishers stated.

“Durban Today is here to blow loudly the Durban and the KwaZulu Natal tourism trumpet, which will entice the local, regional and international visitors to come to Durban and KZN.”

Reacting to her new role at Durban Today, Ms Mbhele said: “Our launch is timely, with KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa’s playground, ready to attract back tourists and investors.”

This follows the challenges the COVID-19, unrest and the floods devastated Durban and KZN province.

“Summer is upon us and we’re ready to welcome scores of visitors from other parts of the country, Africa and the world. Durban Today will expose greater and more beautiful things about the travel and tourism industry in KZN. It will also expose the industry to the youth and women,” Ms Mbhele said.

Online, Durban Today boasts 835 000 unique visitors and 1,9 million page views each month. Statistically, it is larger than all other prominent Travel and Tourism websites in South Africa put together.

It covers such beats as Airlines & Airports, Arts & Culture, Boating & Cruising, Bureau De Changes, Car Hire & Car Rentals, Casinos, Entertainment Industry, Environment & Wildlife, FinTech, Food & Beverages, Gambling, Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants, Safaris, Telecoms, Information Technology (IT), among others.

– CAJ News