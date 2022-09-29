Financial phishing cyber attacks escalate

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) –THE number of financial phishing attempts in the African regions increased significantly from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2022.

Banks, payment systems and e-commerce websites were attacked.

That is according to Kaspersky’s Financial Cyber-threats report, which reveals attacks in the financial sector are becoming increasingly corporate-oriented and shifting away from consumers.

According to the Kaspersky telemetry, in Q2 of 2022 a total of 194,090 financial phishing attacks aimed at organisations were detected in South Africa, a 65 percent increase compared to Q1.

The largest share of attacks was directed at e-commerce websites (69 percent), with banks (17 percent) and payment systems (14 percent) following.

For the same period in Kenya a total of 100 192 financial phishing attacks aimed at organisations were detected, a 201 percent increase compared to Q1.

The largest share of attacks was also directed at e-commerce websites (58 percent), with banks (21 percent) and payment systems (also 21 percent) following.

In Nigeria, a total of 61 344 financial phishing attacks aimed at organisations were detected, an increase of 79 percent compared to Q1.

The largest share of attacks was directed at e-commerce websites (52 percent), with payment systems (42 percent) and banks (6 percent) following.

– CAJ News