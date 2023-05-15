Revered church leader Guti feted on centennial celebration

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ONE of Africa’s most prominent church leaders, Zimbabwean Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, has been globally celebrated as he turned 100 years old.

The centurion, the founder of the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward In Faith International (ZAOGA FIF) ministries, officially marked the milestone at an event held at the Glamis Arena in the capital Harare this past weekend.

Believers drawn from across the world, political leaders, business captains and other church leaders among others graced the occasion while others sent their well wishes online.

Among those present was President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Happy birthday Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Guti. May the Lord grant you more years ministering to the people,” the head of state said.

Mnangagwa made the most of the occasion to appeal to the church to continue playing a role in making Zimbabwe a God-fearing nation and to citizens to abide by peace during the forthcoming harmonised elections later this year.

Zimbabwe is a predominantly Christian nation, with around 85 percent of the 15-million population following the religion.

Emmanuel Makandiwa, founder of the United Family International Church (UFIC), was among the attendees.

Those that could not attend the event in Harare sent their well wishes on social media platforms.

Temaruru Temaruru, stated: “He (Archbishop Guti) got to 100 years without body-guards. Upenyu ndewaMwari uyu (Shona for ‘life comes from God.’)

Chihwa Paxtonmusu said: “An undisputable fact, Archbishop Guti is the longest serving servant of God in Zimbabwe, and his ministry has gone viral around the world! Happy birthday baba, you are a model and a blessing!”

A man with vast academic credentials and a philanthropist, Guti founded ZAOGA FIFI on May 12, 1960. He was born on May 5, 1923 in the eastern town of Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

Fair Unaes commented: “We are seeing Psalm 91 in action- with long life will satisfy him and show him my salvation. Happiest birthday servant of God.”

Prosper Mandaza remarked: “Biblically such acts of respect and honoring the anointed ones of God is a huge act in heaven courtyards. The elderly, widows and orphans are at God’s heart – any act of charity towards them provokes mighty blessings.”

ZAOGA FIFI is established in over 164 nations and states.

– CAJ News