Avon launches breast cancer awareness to encourage early detection

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE fight against breast cancer has been intensified in the month of October as Avon launches breast cancer awareness aimed at ensuring everyone knows the signs, risks and knows how to take action.

Dubbed ‘What’s your Normal’, the global beauty company introduced the breast cancer awareness campaign to encourage early detection

Avon Justine Managing Director for Turkey, Middle East & Africa, Mafahle Mareletse, said the flagship campaign would run under the hashtag #NormalforMe, throughout October, a month that is designated as breast cancer awareness month.

“Avon has launched a breast awareness campaign simply titled: What’s your Normal, which seeks to encourage women (and men) to detect the symptoms of breast cancer in the early stages, empower people to take control of their health, debunk some of the myths around breast cancer and reduce stigma around this silent pandemic,” Mareletse said.

He said since its inception 136 years ago, Avon had steadfastly championed causes that were close to women, such as breast cancer awareness.

“Our Breast Cancer Promise is to ensure everyone knows the signs, knows the risks and knows how to take action against breast cancer, whether by checking breasts or going for a regular scan,” Mareletse said.

In this year’s campaign, both men and women are being encouraged to detect the symptoms of breast cancer in the early stages, empower people to take control of their health, debunk some of the myths around breast cancer as well as reduce the stigma around this silent pandemic.

In the absence of its annual iThemba Walkathon, Avon insists the new initiative would serve as a placeholder and a reaffirmation of the company’s commitment to champion breast cancer awareness.

What’s your Normal is a campaign that asks women to describe their breasts (and pecs) in three words in order to determine what their “normal” is.

Avon believes the rationale of the campaign is to ensure women know what their normal feels like, know when something feels different and as well as knowing when their breasts checked by a healthcare professional.

At the heart of What’s your Normal is the importance of encouraging early detection. Medical experts have attributed the low survival rates for breast cancer in sub-Saharan Africa to late-stage presentation.

“We call upon our customers, Reps and Consultants to join this campaign and de-stigmatise breast cancer. It is only through an open discussion of breast cancer that we can drive education on the importance of early detection and encourage women and men to take a proactive stance on breast cancer. By participating in this #NormalforMe campaign, your contribution can affirm, encourage and educate millions of women and bring us a step closer to winning the fight against this silent pandemic,” Mareletse stated.

Also present was the University of the Free State (UFS) Head of the Department of Oncology, Professor Alicia Sherriff, who said men constitute 1.8% of all the breast cancer diagnosed in South Africa.

As the breast cancer awareness campaign intensifies this month of October, Avon has amplified the message of the importance of early detection through media campaigns to ensure the move increasing chances of survival.

The company would donate R1 million to help raise the volume and bolster ongoing initiatives to step up breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer affecting women in South Africa. According to the National Cancer Registry, one in 26 women are at risk of developing breast cancer.

Through its breast cancer promise, Avon has partnered with non-governmental organisations by supporting their initiatives to raise breast cancer awareness and to support those infected and affected by breast cancer.

The organisations that we have supported are Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), Wings of Hope, Journeys and Look Better…Feel Better.

– CAJ News