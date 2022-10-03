China restates input to Africa’s digital economy

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – CHINA has renewed a pledge to participate in Nigeria’s and Africa’s digital economy.

Chu Maoming, Consul General in Lagos, gave the assurance at the Africa-China Economic Partnership Agenda meeting.

He delivered the opening speech at the annual event held under theme, “China’s Participation in Africa’s Digital Economy Construction.”

“The rapid development of the digital economy is playing an increasingly important role in the national economies of both China and Nigeria,” the Chinese envoy said.

“China has rich experience and fruitful achievements in developing the digital economy. Nigeria also has its unique and significant advantages and broad prospects for development,” Maoming said.

Maoming noted over the past few years, China had actively supported Nigeria in building a digital economy in terms of digital infrastructure construction, mobile payment and e-commerce platforms.

The envoy assured that China was willing to work in conjunction with the West African country, to actively implement the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s speech at the opening ceremony of the eight Ministerial Conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, held at the end of 2021.

Xinping outlined the Four-point Proposition, comprising fighting COVID-19, deepening practical cooperation, promoting green development and upholding equity and justice.

He also mentioned the Nine Projects.

These focus on health, poverty reduction and agricultural development, trade promotion, investment promotion, digital innovation, green development, capacity building, cultural and people-to-people exchange as well as peace and security.

The Nigeria Africa-China Media Centre and Nigerian Institute of International Studies co-hosted the event in Lagos.

– CAJ News