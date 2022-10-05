Giba a gorgeous, hidden treasure

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Giba Gorge adventure park is a good example of the success that can be attained if the public and private sectors join forces.

Hidden in the Giba Valley, alongside the iconic N3 freeway, just outside Pinetown, it is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.

Whether it’s the kids scooting around the BMX track, the avid mountain bikers and trail runners making use of the single-track trails, the adrenalin fueled downhillers or the families and couples choosing to picnic on the lawn or relaxing in the outdoor restaurant, there is something to appeal to everyone.

The Giba Gorge Precinct is a public-private partnership between the eThekwini Municipality and private landowners, who pay a special levy towards the upkeep of the area.

Of the land in the precinct, half is privately owned. The rest belongs to the municipality and the South African National Roads Agency.

Giba Gorge Adventure Park has officially existed since 2007 when real estate development sales and marketing consultant, Chris Harburn, decided to cut some trails onto a property he had purchased as Stockville Quarry.

“This was the humble beginnings of what has grown into Giba Gorge Adventure Park as it is today,” said a tour guide.

“Since its inception, it has been with the continued help of friends and outdoor enthusiasts that the park has gained the popularity and momentum it knows today.”

“The hardworking Giba community as a whole is merited with the maintenance of the park’s standard of excellence,” the guide said.

The bike lifestyle park has its hub based around the picnic area, restaurant and BMX track, with single track trails that lead off in various directions covering an additional 300 hectares of privately owned land.

“Riding here has always been at the discretion of the individual land owners, without whom the progress and variety of the trails would not have been possible,” the tour guide said.

She said the Giba Business Park grew out of the rehabilitation process of the quarry operation but the “heart or, should we say green lung of the Giba Group has always been the network of trails that crisscross the park.”

Giba Graze, a restaurant is at the trail centre.

It has something from everyone, from coffee and cake, to the trademark Giba Benedict, to gourmet toasted sandwiches, pizzas and burgers.

There is also the Giba Gorge, conducive for team building activities.

All team building offering includes a hike to the waterfall, R120 per person.

A mother of three told Durban Today, www.durbantoday.co.za, she came with her friends and children for a picnic and bicycle rides.

“As schools are still closed for third term holidays, we wanted to spoil them as they like riding bikes. That is why we bought them here,” the parent said.

– CAJ News