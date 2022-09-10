Avon Justine ups the volume against breast cancer

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON Justine is intensifying the fight against breast cancer.

The personal care, cosmetics and fragrance brand has committed up to R1 million to support the work of non-governmental organisations that help in fighting the scourge in South Africa.

Avon has been unveiled as the Breast Cancer Awareness Match partner for the Royal Polo Day, the grandiose sporting and lifestyle event that returns on October 1.

“October is an important month for Avon Justine as it is themed World Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Bridget Bhengu, Head of Communication in Turkey, Middle East and Africa at Avon.

“This is when we turn the volume up in our fight against breast cancer and engage in many activities and interventions to ensure the cancer message is heard and action is taken.”

At the Royal Polo Day, the Breast Cancer Awareness Match by Avon is a new innovation that aims to create awareness and elevate the fight against the scourge.

Two all-ladies teams will compete for bragging rights to win and join Avon in handing over a R30 000 cash donation to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) in Rustenburg.

