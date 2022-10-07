The best view of the Indian Ocean

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – WITH the restaurant perched at an expansive deck overlooking the Indian Ocean, having a meal at the Bel Punto restaurant can be rated among the most exceptional experiences in South Africa.

No wonder it is rated among the best eateries in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province.

“With over 700 reviews, showcasing our exceptional food service, quality and amazing staff, we are proud to stand at the top ten restaurants in KZN,” said co-founter, Vanessa Cantatore.

Operational in the North Coast town of Umdloti since 2004, Bel Punto specializes in Italian Food.

It is said to offer best quality shellfish, exceptional grills, home-made pastas and pizzas.

“Our speciality dishes are not to be missed,” said Cantatore.

“From the amazing shellfish, to all our imported foods, we also receive fresh fish weekly, and with the Italian way of cooking, I can only say the food is to die for,” said Cantatore.

Cantatore also mentioned other iconic sightings.

“Part of the experience is the ever-present chance of sighting a pod of dolphins playing in the crisp surf and sunset drinks at Bel Punto are not to be missed,” said Cantatore.

She believes the difference between Bel Punto and other restaurants is their service standard.

“The food quality as well as extremely well trained staff,” she added.

“We are passionate foodies and serious about delivering excellence on a plate as well as through our friendly, efficient staff,” said Cantatore.

Cantatore explained how they survived the impact of the devastating COVID-19.

The restaurant re-strategised accordingly and created a portal via its website for guests to place orders online.

Bel Punto created a local delivery system utilising existing staff for deliveries into the surrounding areas.

“This ensured that all our staff retained their jobs and no one had to be let go,” Cantatore explained.

“It was through strategic planning by the owner (Emanuele Cantatore) that kept our staff motivated and determined which kept our brand alive,” Cantatore said.

Tourist, Silindile Cebekhulu, from Johannesburg enjoyed the view of the Indian Ocean and the food.

“We just booked around here and we decided to go to this restaurant for lunch. Their prawns and fish are the best. I will make sure every time I come to Durban, I visit this side,” she pledged.

– CAJ News