76 perish as Nigerian boat capsizes

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE African Union (AU) has sent a message of condolence to Nigeria following the death of 76 people, who perished when their boat capsized in southern Anambra state over the weekend.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the African Union Commission (AUC) chairman, said the accident was tragic.

“Our thoughts and prayers go to President @MBuhari and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after the tragic boat accident in the Ogbaru area, Anambra State, claiming the lives of mostly women and children. I offer my sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” Mahamat said on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari announced that rescue agencies saved several other passengers as he expressed personal grief.

A passenger boat carrying a total 85 people capsized on Friday after rising floods in that area.

The government instituted investigations to determine causes of the accident apart from the floods.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) southeast zonal coordinator, Thickman Tanimu, said investigations to establish the cause of the accident were continuing.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s National Inland Waterways Authority alongside NEMA stated the rescue operations in Anambra were still in progress.

– CAJ News