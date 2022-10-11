Nissan back on number one spot in Zimbabwe

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NISSAN has reclaimed its number one market share in Zimbabwe.

Linda Mazimhaka, Nissan Africa regional general manager for Central Africa, praised the country’s national sales companies for their effort in restoring the automaker to the position.

“We really do have some of the best dealers imaginable,” she said.

“They are proactive and extremely enthusiastic. Even though they are competitors, they are able to work incredibly well together, often in very difficult economic situations,” Mazimhaka said.

The most recent period had been a case in point.

This is a combination of tough trading conditions, the effects of the COVID 19 lockdown, foreign exchange restrictions and supply issues precipitated by the global semi-conductor shortage.

At one stage last year, because of all of these factors, Nissan had ranked number four in the market.

“Thanks to the leadership at Croco, Clover Leaf, Amtec and AMC, our four authorised Zimbabwean Nissan dealerships, the brand has made its way back slowly and surely to the pole position it held before COVID-19,” Mazimhaka said.

The efforts of the dealers had been assisted by the highly successful launch of the all new, built of more Nissan Navara.

“The response to this vehicle, which is the toughest vehicle Nissan has ever designed and is built in Africa by Africans for Africans according to the highest global standards, has been a major driver in winning back market share,” said Mazimhaka.

The Nissan Magnite has also been a drawcard as well as the NP200 LCV.

“Zimbabwe is an immensely special place for Nissan Africa – and a very important market too,” Mazimhaka assured.

– CAJ News