Uganda Ebola outbreak threatens East Africa

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – AID agencies and the government are making frantic efforts to help Uganda curb Ebola, whose escalation is fueling fears in the East Africa region.

At least ten deaths, 44 confirmed and 20 probable cases have so far been reported in western Uganda.

Uganda borders the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda.

“It is imperative we apply the lessons learned from past outbreaks to stop the spread of Ebola in Uganda and beyond its borders,” said Elijah Okeyo, Director of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Uganda.

IRC has launched a response with the Ministry of Health to raise awareness of the outbreak especially amongst frontline health staff as well as activities to strengthen existing IRC supported health centers in readiness for a potentially widespread outbreak.

“The IRC stands in solidarity with the affected communities and is calling for immediate action and funding for frontline aid agencies to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread,” Okeyo said.

IRC believes it has extensive experience in Ebola virus infection prevention and control activities.

It responded to the 2019 outbreak in Uganda as well as several outbreaks since 2018 in the DRC.

IRC also worked to contain the 2014-2016 West Africa outbreak.

It was the deadliest eruption of Ebola in history. At least 1 323 deaths were recorded from 28 646 cases.

– CAJ News