Abbas named new Link Africa CEO

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LINK Africa, South Africa’s largest independent fibre network operator, has named Imran Abbas as its incoming Chief Executive Officer.

He assumes the reins on December 1.

Abbas will take over from Craig Carthy.

Willy Govender, Chairperson of the board at Link Africa, welcomed Abbas, noting that his leadership signalled a new phase in Link Africa’s growth journey.

“With more than 30 years of local and international telecommunications industry experience, he brings a unique set of skills, perspectives, and relationships to lead Link Africa into the future,” Govender said.

“Building on what we have already accomplished, under his leadership we hope to hone our strategic direction, grow and develop our organisation, strengthen our partnerships, and build new relationships,” Govender said.

Abbas was previously the Partner Manager Sub Sahara Africa at Facebook.

He has served as Chief Technology Officer at Liquid Telecoms, Chief of Networks and Services Officer at Neotel, Operations Executive at Plessey and Area Manager at Telkom.

– CAJ News