All set for Africa’s biggest tourism expo

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – THE 15th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo kicks off this Thursday at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo.

It is rated the biggest tourism expo in Africa.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), which organises the annual expo has been counting down, with a number of activities lined up.

In 2020, the event was held virtually and in 2021 it was a hybrid event due to COVID-19, thus will be the first physical meeting in three years.

At least 250 exhibitors and about 100 quality buyers from regional and international markets have registered to be part of the premier business exchange platform.

The expo is a signature event and an ideal meeting place for developing quality business relationships and establishing strategic business partnerships with world tourism players.

ZTA Head of Corporate Affairs, Godfrey Koti, said exhibitors, buyers, media and other stakeholders from public and private sector are expected to attend the event which will run until Saturday.

“We are excited to announce that we have had a very positive response from the international community particularly the critical source markets that we deal with,” said Koti.

As part of the pre-expo events, buyers from across the world have been touring resorts countrywide.

They started in Harare and went to the Eastern Highlands, Hwange, Victoria Falls and Kariba, and will wind the tours in Bulawayo and Matopos as they sample and scan around potential business opportunities.

Koti said there will be a Trees for Tourism Tree Planting at two schools in Bulawayo.

The official opening and awards ceremony will be held on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) will also convene a breakfast meeting with tourism players on the sidelines of the expo to explain tax regulation matters especially imported tourism goods.

One of the buyers, Vikas Mittal of India, said Zimbabwe’s resorts were a gem that needs vigorous marketing.

– CAJ News